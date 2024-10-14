Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $299.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $299.67.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

