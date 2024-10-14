Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

