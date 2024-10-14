Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.06.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

