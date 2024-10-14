Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $225.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

