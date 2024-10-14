Mather Group LLC. Acquires 201 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 340.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

