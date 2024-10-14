Mather Group LLC. Acquires 310 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,726,000 after purchasing an additional 205,893 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after buying an additional 168,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after buying an additional 94,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

