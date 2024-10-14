Mather Group LLC. Acquires 312 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NYSE IFF opened at $102.66 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

