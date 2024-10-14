Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $64.85 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

