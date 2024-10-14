Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FMC were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FMC opened at $60.66 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.