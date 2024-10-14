Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

KIM stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

