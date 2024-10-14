Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.