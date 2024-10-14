Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 217,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

