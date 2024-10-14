Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $99.31.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

