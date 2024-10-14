Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in UDR by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 414.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

