Mather Group LLC. Has $35,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 212.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

