Mather Group LLC. Has $44,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

