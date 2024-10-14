Mather Group LLC. Has $52,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

