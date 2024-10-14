Mather Group LLC. Has $57,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 60,589 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in PPL by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 39,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $31.71 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

