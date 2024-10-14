Mather Group LLC. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.83.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $339.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $290.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $342.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

