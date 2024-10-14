Mather Group LLC. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

