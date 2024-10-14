Mather Group LLC. Has $76,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

