Mather Group LLC. Has $83,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 40.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

