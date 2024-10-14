Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $97.44 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

