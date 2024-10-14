Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FFC opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

