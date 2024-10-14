Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in GATX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

