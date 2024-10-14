Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in GATX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GATX Stock Performance
Shares of GATX opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.