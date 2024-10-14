Mather Group LLC. Makes New $50,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

