Mather Group LLC. Makes New $50,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDECFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BATS:FDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.