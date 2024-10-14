Mather Group LLC. Purchases 188 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $236.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.18 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

