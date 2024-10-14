Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hasbro by 19.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.