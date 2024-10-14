Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,913 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.5 %

RYAAY stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

