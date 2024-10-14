Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.