Mather Group LLC. Sells 108 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU opened at $278.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

