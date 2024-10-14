Mather Group LLC. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IVOG opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
