Mather Group LLC. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVOG opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.