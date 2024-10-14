Mather Group LLC. Sells 138 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $167.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

