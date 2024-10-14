Mather Group LLC. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $80.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

