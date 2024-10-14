Mather Group LLC. Sells 216 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

