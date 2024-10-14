Mather Group LLC. Sells 257 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 20.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $92.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.59%.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

