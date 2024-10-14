Mather Group LLC. Sells 316 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $103.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

