Mather Group LLC. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $145.59 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

