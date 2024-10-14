Mather Group LLC. Sells 773 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,331,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

LRGF opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

