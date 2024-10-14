Mather Group LLC. Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

VFQY opened at $144.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $353.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.