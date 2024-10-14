Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 384,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

