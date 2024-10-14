Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,475,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Textron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textron by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Textron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

