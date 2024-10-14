Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.