Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,464.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE MIR opened at $13.35 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

