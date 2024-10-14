Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

