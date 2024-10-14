Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $467.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.73 and a 52 week high of $469.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

