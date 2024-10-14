MRA Advisory Group Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

