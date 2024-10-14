Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:NUMG opened at $45.71 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

