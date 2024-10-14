NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.22 on Monday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

