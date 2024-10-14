Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4,862.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Olin were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 429.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 494,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Olin by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 162,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. Olin’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.